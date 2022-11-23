Innovative approach needed to achieve sustainability: Stakeholders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 10:36 pm

Sustainability Day is observed to focus on collective effort in the society to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs)

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The converging crises of climate change, a deadly global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, worsening social and economic inequality, and unchecked corruption, have set the world off track to achieve the SDGs by 2030, say stakeholders at an event observing the Sustainability Day 2022 on Wednesday.

Now more than ever, the business community must engage with the UN, governments and civil societies to address the challenges, they said at the event organised by the UN Global Compact Network Bangladesh and Brac Bank.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, president, American Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said, "Not a single economy is immune to this stagflation. So, the public and private sectors need to develop an agenda, an innovative approach, and white paper guidance on protecting and enhancing sustainability and inclusiveness in an environment of more frequent crises and disruptions."

At the inaugural session of the event titled 'State of Sustainability in Bangladesh and the Road Ahead', he further said, "There is no single solution to economic stagnation and global recession, but we must create a better world by trying to stay afloat in the present situation."

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, said as the chief guest, "The momentum of implementing the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development has been affected by many interlinked challenges. Especially, due to the recent global food, energy and economic crisis, the developing countries are facing more challenges to effectively implement all the targets of SDGs."

"We are in fact also facing the challenge of adequate funding for the infrastructure development in the developing world, especially for the least developed countries. Arranging necessary financing for infrastructure has been identified as the single largest challenge for the successful implementation of the 2030 SDGs at the global level," he added.

Sustainability Day is observed to focus on collective effort in the society to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Among others, Netherlands Ambassador Anne van Leeuwen, Norwegian Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen, former Ambassador Farooq Sobhan spoke at the inaugural session.

