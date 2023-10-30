Security heightened in Bangabandhu Tunnel amid reports of traffic violations

The authorities of Bangabandhu Tunnel, constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, have escalated security measures in response to reports of accidents and traffic rule violations.

In addition to the existing police presence, 100 personnel from the Bangladesh Navy, 120 from Bangladesh Ansar, and 80 from the Bangladesh Bridge Authority have been deployed to enhance security for the country's first tunnel.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel experienced its first accident within 24 hours of opening to traffic around 3am as a vehicle collided with the toll plaza at the Anwara end of the tunnel, resulting in minor damages.

Furthermore, a video circulating on Facebook, posted by a group called "Fusion and Furious," depicts 10-15 vehicles recklessly navigating inside the tunnel.

This footage has been forwarded to higher authorities, including the Secretary of the Bridges Division, said Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy-Project Director of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Abul Kalam noted that many individuals are not adhering to the maximum speed limit of 60 kmph set for the tunnel, and the matter has been brought to the attention of higher authorities.

"The extent of damage caused by last night's accident is currently being assessed, and compensation will be sought from the owner of the vehicle responsible for the incident," he added.

On 28 October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated South Asia's inaugural road tunnel, constructed at a cost of Tk10,689.71 crore through a collaborative venture between the Bangladesh government and China.

According to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), a total of 5,329 vehicles traversed the tunnel in its first 24 hours of operation starting from 6am on Sunday, contributing Tk12.13 lakh to the country's exchequer in toll fees.