Security heightened in Bangabandhu Tunnel amid reports of traffic violations

Infrastructure

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

Security heightened in Bangabandhu Tunnel amid reports of traffic violations

The Bangabandhu Tunnel experienced its first accident within 24 hours of opening to traffic around 3am as a vehicle collided with the toll plaza at the Anwara end of the tunnel, resulting in minor damages.

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 08:29 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The authorities of Bangabandhu Tunnel, constructed beneath the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, have escalated security measures in response to reports of accidents and traffic rule violations.

In addition to the existing police presence, 100 personnel from the Bangladesh Navy, 120 from Bangladesh Ansar, and 80 from the Bangladesh Bridge Authority have been deployed to enhance security for the country's first tunnel.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel experienced its first accident within 24 hours of opening to traffic around 3am as a vehicle collided with the toll plaza at the Anwara end of the tunnel, resulting in minor damages.

Furthermore, a video circulating on Facebook, posted by a group called "Fusion and Furious," depicts 10-15 vehicles recklessly navigating inside the tunnel.

For all latest news, follow The Business Standard's Google Channel

This footage has been forwarded to higher authorities, including the Secretary of the Bridges Division, said Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Deputy-Project Director of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Abul Kalam noted that many individuals are not adhering to the maximum speed limit of 60 kmph set for the tunnel, and the matter has been brought to the attention of higher authorities.

"The extent of damage caused by last night's accident is currently being assessed, and compensation will be sought from the owner of the vehicle responsible for the incident," he added.

On 28 October, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated South Asia's inaugural road tunnel, constructed at a cost of Tk10,689.71 crore through a collaborative venture between the Bangladesh government and China.

According to the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), a total of 5,329 vehicles traversed the tunnel in its first 24 hours of operation starting from 6am on Sunday, contributing Tk12.13 lakh to the country's exchequer in toll fees.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangabandhu Tunnel / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

4h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World