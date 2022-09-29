Rooppur NPP gets 2 new bridge cranes

Photo: PR

Two new bridge cranes have been installed in the turbine compartment of Unit-2 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project.

The cranes will be used for construction and installation works, and for NPP reconstruction, repair, and upgrade during operations.

A branch of Rosatom Engineering Division – VdMU completed the installation of cranes having a lifting capacity of 50 and 180 tonnes. Weights of the cranes with additional equipment were about 130 and 210 tonnes respectively.

The heaviest and largest components were installed in the design position using the Liebherr 11350 crane with a lifting capacity of 1,350 tonnes, reads a press release.

"Installation of bridge cranes is a complex technological process involving more than a hundred operations. Its successful completion allows proceeding to the next constructions stage, which is the installation of the turbine compartment equipment, in particular, the main and auxiliary equipment of the turbine set", said Alexey Deriy, ASE vice-president and director for Rooppur NPP construction project.

Rooppur NPP will be equipped with two Russian 3+ generation VVER-1200 reactors of a total of 2,400MW.

This type of reactor meets all the international safety requirements.

The engineering division of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation is the designer and general contractor of the project.