Padma Bridge now illuminated with all 415 lamp posts

From Munshiganj's Mawa to Shariatpur's Zajira end, the entire Padma Bridge has been illuminated by lighting up all 415 lamp posts of the bridge on Tuesday evening.

The lamp posts were lit up at 6.50pm using power connections from Munshiganj and Shariatpur Palli Bidyut Samitiy, Padma Bridge's executive engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Monday, the bridge's Mawa end was illuminated by lighting up 207 lamp posts using power connection.

The work of installing the first lamp post at Mawa end of Louhjong upazila of Munshiganj started on 25 November last year.

The installation of these lamp posts was completed on 18 April this year. The first electric lamp was lit experimentally on the afternoon of 4 June.

On the same day, 24 lamp posts were lit up between the 14th and 19th pillars of the bridge.

Until 11 June, all the lights of the bridge were lit experimentally step by step.

Apart from the street lights, road marking, hand railing, movement joint parapet works are also in progress at present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Padma Bridge on 25 June.

The bridge will be opened for vehicular traffic from 6am the next day.

