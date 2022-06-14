Padma Bridge now illuminated with all 415 lamp posts

Infrastructure

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

Padma Bridge now illuminated with all 415 lamp posts

TBS Report
14 June, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 08:49 pm
Padma Bridge now illuminated with all 415 lamp posts

From Munshiganj's Mawa to Shariatpur's Zajira end, the entire Padma Bridge has been illuminated by lighting up all 415 lamp posts of the bridge on Tuesday evening. 

The lamp posts were lit up at 6.50pm using power connections from Munshiganj and Shariatpur Palli Bidyut Samitiy, Padma Bridge's executive engineer Dewan Md Abdul Quader told The Business Standard. 

Earlier on Monday, the bridge's Mawa end was illuminated by lighting up 207 lamp posts using power connection.

The work of installing the first lamp post at Mawa end of Louhjong upazila of Munshiganj started on 25 November last year. 

The installation of these lamp posts was completed on 18 April this year. The first electric lamp was lit experimentally on the afternoon of 4 June. 

On the same day, 24 lamp posts were lit up between the 14th and 19th pillars of the bridge. 

Until 11 June, all the lights of the bridge were lit experimentally step by step.

Apart from the street lights, road marking, hand railing, movement joint parapet works are also in progress at present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate Padma Bridge on 25 June.

The bridge will be opened for vehicular traffic from 6am the next day.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

10h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

10h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

11h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

Biman pardons corrupt officials, reappoints

19m | Videos
Russia has 550 more nukes than US

Russia has 550 more nukes than US

24m | Videos
Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

Doctor stops private practice to practice gardening

2h | Videos
Whose job is to be a drawing model !

Whose job is to be a drawing model !

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more