Metro rail completes test run from Uttara to Mirpur

The test run of metro rail with 6 bogies has been conducted from Uttara Diabari in the capital to Mirpur for the first time.

The metro rail with 6 bogies ran experimentally at four stations up to Mirpur in the Friday morning.

The test run has been carried out as part of preparations, said Metro Rail authorities.

On the morning of the holiday, the people of the capital overjoyed to see the dream metro train running.

Many said they had been waiting for a long time to see this scene of metro rail's movement.

The authorities will test run metro rail coaches on the main viaduct on Sunday morning.

The performance test of the much-anticipated project will take place at 10am on the day, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL).

The third phase of the metro rail project connecting a 20.10 km stretch from Uttara to Motijheel was taken up in 2021. Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is funding the Tk22,000 crore mega-project.

The rail construction was later decided to expand to Kamalapur. With the extension, the length of the metro infrastructure will be 21.26 km.

As of 31 July this year, the Uttara-Agargaon phase of the fast-track project logged 88.18% overall progress, while the Agargaon-Motijheel portion registered 66.74% progress. The overall progress of the project was 68.49%.

Sources at the DMTCL said 24 trains will carry passengers on the Uttara-Motijheel route as four trains have arrived in the country from Japan so far.