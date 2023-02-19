Matarbari port will go into operations in 2026: Minister

TBS Report
19 February, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 04:39 pm

Photo: Foisal Ahmed
Photo: Foisal Ahmed

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said Matarbari deep sea port will start operation in 2026.

"The construction work of the jetty and container yard will begin by next July," the minister said while talking to reporters in Chattogram during an inspection along with delegates of the Shipping Reporters Forum of Bangladesh Sunday (19 February).

The shipping minister further said the port will be cost effective and timesaving, which will yield a positive impact on the country's economy.

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

"Matarbari Port will become a regional hub of trade and commerce," he said adding that he believes the port will be the life line of the economy like the Chattogram port.

Among others, Member of Parliament Ashek Ullah Rafiq, Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Project Coordinator of Matarbari Port Yusuf were present.

The construction of a 27 km connecting road from Matarbari terminal to the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway will start in March this year, said sources.

The cost of development of Matarbari port has been estimated at Tk17,777 crore. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will lend Tk12,892 crore, the CPA will provide Tk2,213 crore, and the government Tk2,671 crore for the construction work.

For the first time on 29 December 2020, the Matarbari jetty received a foreign ship carrying equipment for the project, and on 15 July 2021, it saw the second one. So far, 112 ships brought materials for the coal power plant project.

