Infrastructure projects: Sustainability to get priority in new govt strategy | The Business Standard

The Planning Commission has adopted a new strategy that will involve increased expenditure if necessary but ensure the sustainability of infrastructure projects.

This new approach will be reflected first in two railway projects and then in other physical infrastructures going forward, officials have said.

The commission will make changes in the project approval process, remaining open to additional fund allocation, to make sure future development is not hindered or impeded.

The officials assert that by investing more funds, the quality of services can be enhanced, ensuring long-term availability of services from the projects.

They emphasised that during the approval of any project, they will sit with all relevant departments or divisions to ensure comprehensive discussions and considerations.

A meeting will be convened this month with several key entities, including the Road Transport and Highways Division, Roads and Highways Department, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, Ministry of Shipping and the Bridges Division.

Transportation and communication experts from the Bangladesh University of Engineering (Buet) will also attend the meeting to provide their insights.

"All departments and organisations will be required to present their development plans for the upcoming five years," said Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, member of the Physical Infrastructure Division at the Planning Commission.

The commission will carefully assess whether the implementation of any project will impede the progress of other projects in the future, he added.

Mian also said the commission has adopted the new approach to make development projects "more sustainable and people friendly".

"Many significant aspects are often disregarded when cost reduction becomes the sole focus, leading to wastage of government funds," he said.

For example, the Bangladesh Railway initially proposed the implementation of the two projects in Chattogram-Dohazari and Dhaka-Tongi routes despite using poor quality materials and without integrated planning in order to cut costs.

The railway wants to construct the third and fourth dual gauge lines in the Dhaka-Tongi section, as well as the second dual gauge line in the Tongi-Joydeppur section.

The estimated cost of the project has already been increased by about 235% from the initial Tk848 crore to Tk2,840 crore.

Initially, there was a proposal to use low-quality 41kg rail instead of the internationally recognised 60 kg standard for the 74km track from Tongi to Kamalapur, in order to save Tk500 crore.

However, the authorities have reconsidered this, as the Planning Commission suggested an increase in expenditure by Tk500 crore to install the 60kg rail.

Consequently, the total project cost has been revised to Tk3,342 crore.

The revised proposal was approved at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday.

The primary distinction between 60kg rail and 41kg rail lies in their weight. The former weighs 60kg per metre, whereas the latter weighs 41kg per metre.

In terms of characteristics, 60kg rail is known for its superior strength, durability, and consequently is more expensive compared to 41 kg rail.

Railway officials said the Dhaka-Tongi section is one of the most important sections of the Bangladesh Railway as it is part of the regional rail or Trans-Asian Railway network.

According to the Planning Commission, following the completion of this railway network, a considerable number of heavy, fast and long locomotives will be deployed on this section.

Given the requirements of these powerful and high-speed locomotives, the installation of 60 kg rails is essential.

On the other hand, a proposal was put forward to convert a 52km metre gauge railway line to dual gauge from Chattogram to Dohazari. However, the railway authorities did not consider any overpasses or underpasses in the project.

As the line intersects several busy roads within the port city, the Planning Commission has asked the railway to construct underpasses or overpasses at the level crossings along the Chattogram-Dohazari railway line to avoid traffic congestion.

The estimated cost for the implementation of the project was Tk7,076.53 crore, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) agreeing to provide a loan of Tk4,065 crore.

However, due to the recent decision by the Planning Commission, the project cost is expected to increase further. Railway officials have stated that the exact amount of additional funding required will be determined through a survey and assessment process.

Officials said that several recent railway projects, including the Padma Bridge Rail Link, the Dohazari to Cox's Bazar railway line, and the Khulna to Mongla Port railway line construction projects, have implemented the construction of overpasses or underpasses at various level crossings.

In the view of SM Salimullah Bahar, chief planning officer of the Bangladesh Railway, "The railway did not include underpasses or overpasses on the Chattogram-Dohazari route in order to reduce cost. For the same reason, installation of 41 kg rail was proposed."

Lax planning, surveys

Dr Shamsul Hoque, transportation and communication expert and professor at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), said, "Developed countries prioritise planning and feasibility studies when undertaking development projects.

"However, in our country, infrastructure projects are often initiated without adequate planning and insufficient surveys."

He said that this lack of planning and inadequate surveys lead to new problems coming up during the implementation stage.

"These issues necessitate the addition of new components and result in cost escalation. Moreover, the failure to implement projects on time further contributes to cost increases," he added. ***