Govt okays reconstituted master plan to modernise Botanical garden

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today approved a restructured master plan formulated under its "Master Plan of National Botanical Gardens Update and Essential Infrastructure Reform/Development including Ecological Conservation" project.

The approval came from a meeting of the ministry with Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin in the chair, a ministry press release said.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Development) Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury and Project Director Haque Mahbub Morshed were, among others, present at the meeting.

The restructured master plan includes all the essentials for the modernisation of the Botanical Garden.

To this end, the Botanical Garden will be divided into 13 zones. In place of the aggressive species of plants in each zone, only the species described in the master plan will be planted.

Environment- and visitors-friendly infrastructure will be constructed in the Botanical Garden. There will be two gates in place of the existing six entrances. A circular walkway will be constructed for the convenience of the visitors.

There will be a buggy system through which older visitors can tour the garden in a small open jeep. Drinking water and modern toilets will be provided for the convenience of the visitors. Internal roads will be modernised.

The master plan proposes setting up a tissue culture lab on top of the administrative building. It is proposed to build a Visitor Interpretation Centre. The master plan includes proposals for the development of lakes and roads inside the Botanical Gardens. Solid and liquid waste management measures have also been put in place. Construction of a skywalk has been proposed.

It has been proposed to construct a multi-storey dormitory on the site of the existing employees' tinshed residential building. All the arrangements for modern environmental management inside the Botanical Garden have been included in this restructured master plan.