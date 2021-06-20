Germany to provide Tk3,463cr for development projects in various sectors

Infrastructure

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 08:16 pm

Related News

Germany to provide Tk3,463cr for development projects in various sectors

The two governments on Sunday signed financial and technical agreements in this regard

TBS Report
20 June, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 08:16 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Germany will provide EUR339.54 million (approximately Tk3,463.3 crore) for financing development projects in various sectors in Bangladesh.

The two governments on Sunday signed financial and technical agreements in this regard, according to a press release.

Of the total amount captured in these agreements, EUR47.04 million is for technical cooperation and EUR292.5 million is for financial cooperation.

The cooperation under this agreements will take place in the areas of renewable energy and energy efficiency (EUR237.5 million), sustainable urban development (EUR30 million), good governance (EUR5.5 million), displacement and migration (EUR19), training and sustainable growth for decent jobs, (EUR42.5 million) and protection of biodiversity (EUR5.04 million).

Fatima Yasmin, secretary to the Economic Relations Divisions, Ministry of Finance of Bangladesh, and Peter Fahrenholtz, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments.

The signing ceremony was also attended by high officials from the German Embassy in Dhaka, the German Development Bank KfW, the German technical cooperation agencies GIZ and BGR, as well as from the Bangladesh government.

"Germany has been providing financial and technical assistance for the development of Bangladesh since 1972, which amounts today to a total of over EUR3 billion," says the press release issued by the development partner. 

German–Bangladesh Development Cooperation has a long standing history in supporting infrastructure, health, poverty alleviation, good governance and human rights, energy efficiency and renewable energy, climate change adaptation, it added.

"The present agreement marks the continuation of successful bilateral cooperation that contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals."

"We are glad to continue our support for the Bangladeshi success story," the German ambassador said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Germany / development project / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

5h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident