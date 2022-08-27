Fund released 1.5 years ago, renovation of Sylhet’s Keane Bridge yet to start

Vehicles move slowly on the dilapidated Keane Bridge in Sylhet amid accident risks. The renovation of the bridge has not started yet despite having funds released about a year and a half ago. PHOTO: TBS

The renovation work of the Keane Bridge in Sylhet has not started yet although the fund was released about a year and a half ago.

Vehicles are now running on this dilapidated bridge at risk of accidents.

The renovation of the historic bridge was discussed in the coordination meeting of development projects in 2020. A committee of three members was appointed to take necessary measures regarding the renovation.

Later, on behalf of the Roads and Highways Department, an application was made to the ministry seeking funds. In February 2021, Tk2.15 crore was allocated to the Sylhet RHD office. The amount was transferred to the Bridges Department in June of the same year.

Earlier, the bridge was damaged during the liberation war and was first renovated by the railway authorities in 1977. After that there were no major repairs.

Railway Bridges Division Executive Engineer (Eastern Region) Md Abrar Hossain said after getting the money, one year passed in completing the official work and tender process. Then came the floods. So, the renovation will begin after the rainy season.

This bridge is maintained by the Sylhet City Corporation Engineering Department. On 1 September 2019, when the bridge became shaky, the city corporation stopped all types of traffic, placing iron fences on both sides. However, the bridge was opened for traffic after 52 days in the face of citizens' protests.

Sylhet City Corporation Chief Engineer Noor Azizur Rahman said, "Keane Bridge is a heritage of Sylhet and the country. It is the defining architecture of Sylhet. So we gave a proposal to RHD in September 2019 to stop the traffic and convert it into a foot over bridge."

He added that the bridge has been opened for light traffic in response to the demands of the citizens. However, considering the risk, heavy traffic has been stopped.

This iron structure bridge was built by the Railway Department during the British period. After two years of construction, the bridge was opened for traffic in 1936. The bridge was named "Keane bridge" after the then Governor of Assam Province, Michael Keane. The bridge, operational for nearly nine decades, is one of the oldest in Bangladesh and the first bridge over the River Surma in the Sylhet region. Its length is 1,150 feet and width is 18 feet.