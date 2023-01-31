Feasibility study for Chattogram metro rail begins

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 04:54 pm

File photo
File photo

A feasibility study on Chattogram's first metro rail project, which was proposed to mitigate the port city's infamous traffic congestion, commenced on Tuesday (31 January).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader made the disclosure virtually joining the project's launching ceremony at Hotel Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The minister said, "Chattogram, also the commercial capital, is the heart of the country's economy. There is no doubt the city will have its own metro rail. Today marks a memorable day in the port city's history as the first step is taken towards implementing this dream project."

The total feasibility study cost of the project, to be carried out between 2023-25, is estimated at Tk70,62,58,000, according to Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA). Of this, the Bangladesh government will finance over Tk13.62 crore and the Korean government, through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), will invest around Tk57 crore.

Under this project, a transportation master plan, including an environment-friendly urban metro system, will be formulated to improve quality of life for the port city dwellers.

The project also aims to improve traffic management by key authorities including Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA), Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) and Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

Earlier in January last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to build the metro rail from the Shah Amanat International Airport to the Chattogram Railway Station in the port city.

Later, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) approved the project's feasibility study proposal made by DTCA to be conducted between January 2023 and June 2025.

Under the chairmanship of Roads and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori, Information Minister Dr Hashan Mahmud, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, CDA Chairman Zahirul Alam Dubhash, Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang Keun, a few secretaries from the ministry and other senior officials attended the event.

Chattogram / Metro Rail / Feasibility study

