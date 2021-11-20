Draft DAP lacks cooperation among service providers: Experts

The draft Detailed Area Plan (DAP) by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha to make Dhaka and nearby areas better liveable has ignored enough civic amenities and collaboration among the public agencies, opined stakeholders and urban planners.

Although the draft DAP for 2016-2035 proposed bringing a massive change in reshaping the city, the lack of collaboration would make the implementation challenging, urban planners told a national seminar in Dhaka Saturday.

"There is no coordination among 54 public agencies tasked with looking after the capital. Ramping up the collaboration among them is an imperative," said Nurul Huda, former chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

The former Rajuk chairman said the previous DAP had some errors, and so does the new one. "We should revise it and go for fast implementation," he added.

This is the second edition of the DAP formulated for the next 20 years as Dhaka city population is estimated to reach 2.6 crore from 1.55 crore in 2011. The validity of the first edition of the detailed plan ended in 2015. The latest DAP planning is for a 1,528 square kilometres area, in which 60% are considered as an urban space.

Noted architect Iqbal Habib said, "In the proposed DAP, Rajuk planned on Dhaka canals, but it did not think about connecting the water bodies. Moreover, it also kept provision to allow building construction on the water bodies. Besides, the Supreme Court order regarding canal preservation was ignored in the plan."

Architect Mubasshar Hussain said the DAP should be finalised revisiting the matter of coordination as the two city corporations of Dhaka – Dhaka North and Dhaka South – cannot approve or implement any plan on their own.

Urban planner Professor Nazrul Islam suggested that the Rajuk should consider suggestions from all the stakeholders. "We have to keep in mind that we need a city that is liveable for all, particularly children, old people and women," he added.

"Some problems would appear if the Rajuk finalises the DAP without taking enough time," Dhaka north chief executive officer Selim Reza said.

"The DAP did not mention any civic amenities that the city corporations provide to the dwellers," he added.

Meanwhile, Narayanganj City Corporation Mayor Selina Hayat Ivy raised a question over the status of the Rajuk whether it is a regulatory body or implementing agency. "Please clarify your status first," she said to Rajuk, while suggesting the government to empower city corporations and bring the Rajuk under their jurisdiction.

DAP project director Ashraful Islam said, "We designed the plan considering Dhaka in 2035. And determined the heights of buildings for a particular area keeping the road measurement there in consideration."

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam said, "We are emphasising decentralisation, and high-rise building. We are also planning about new playground, parks, and other facilities" said chief guest Md Tajul Islam.

The minister also added that they were now strict about removing chemical warehouses from Old Dhaka.

Jurisdiction of DAP Planning Area includes four city corporations – Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur and Narayanganj city corporations – and five municipalities – Savar, Tarabo, Kaliganj, Sonargaon and Kanchan – and 69 union parishads from three nearby districts.

The latest edition of the DAP proposed to preserve cultural heritages in Old Dhaka, historical places in its jurisdiction, and to develop several new tourist attractions centering the Buriganga river.

It also recommended removing all the chemical warehouses from the Old Dhaka, to establish 627 new schools, 287 hospitals, and 657 km of roads. Later, it also added 394 km of new roads to the plan.