DPDC’s Dhanmondi Twin Tower construction work begins

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) has begun the construction work of its Dhanmondi Twin Tower project in Hatirpool on Saturday.

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, inaugurated the project, reads a press statement.

The modern tower is being constructed under the DPDC's project to expand and strengthen the power distribution system in the areas under its jurisdiction.

The building will be constructed on some 8.32-acre land spending some Tk480 crore.

A 230/132/33 KV underground substation will be constructed in the area as well.

The tower will have at least 50% open space and a three-storey basement car parking facility where 808 cars can be parked at the same time.

It will also include commercial space, digital museums, cineplex, café, and food court.

Nasrul Hamid during his speech at the event said that Bangladesh is the only country in the South-East Asia to have brought the entire country under electricity services in the fastest possible time.

He also appreciated the friendly relations between Bangladesh and China during his speech.

Li Jiming, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, who attended the event virtually, said that the DPDC's project is one of the significant examples of China's economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

Bikash Dewan, managing director, DPDC, presided over the function.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, chairman of the Board of Directors of DPDC, and vice president for International Business of TBEA Jackie Chen Dong were present at the event among others.