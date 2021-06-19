DPDC’s Dhanmondi Twin Tower construction work begins

Infrastructure

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 08:36 pm

DPDC’s Dhanmondi Twin Tower construction work begins

The building will be constructed on some 8.32-acre land spending some Tk480 crore

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 08:36 pm
DPDC’s Dhanmondi Twin Tower construction work begins

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) has begun the construction work of its Dhanmondi Twin Tower project in Hatirpool on Saturday.

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, inaugurated the project, reads a press statement.

The modern tower is being constructed under the DPDC's project to expand and strengthen the power distribution system in the areas under its jurisdiction.

The building will be constructed on some 8.32-acre land spending some Tk480 crore.

A 230/132/33 KV underground substation will be constructed in the area as well.

The tower will have at least 50% open space and a three-storey basement car parking facility where 808 cars can be parked at the same time.

It will also include commercial space, digital museums, cineplex, café, and food court.

Nasrul Hamid during his speech at the event said that Bangladesh is the only country in the South-East Asia to have brought the entire country under electricity services in the fastest possible time.

He also appreciated the friendly relations between Bangladesh and China during his speech.

Li Jiming, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, who attended the event virtually, said that the DPDC's project is one of the significant examples of China's economic cooperation with Bangladesh.

Bikash Dewan, managing director, DPDC, presided over the function.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, chairman of the Board of Directors of DPDC, and vice president for International Business of TBEA Jackie Chen Dong were present at the event among others.

Bangladesh

Dhanmondi Twin Tower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

5h | Videos
TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

TBS World: Whole world under threat from Coronavirus Delta variant

5h | Videos
Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

Candid with Toya Ep-4: Ashna Habib Bhabna

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni