Dhaka metro rail performance test from Uttara-Agargaon on 12 Dec 

The country's first overhead metro train is all set to go for a performance test between Uttara and Agargaon – the first phase of the metro rail line – on 12 December.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) Managing Director (MD) MAN Siddique made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday.

He said, "All necessary preparations, including the installation of electric lines, have been completed for the performance between Uttara and Agargaon.

"Around 90% of the civil work on this route has been done. We are hopeful to open the first phase of metro rail for public use in December next year."

"Meanwhile, the overall progress of construction work of the 21.26km metro rail service, from Uttara to Motijheel-Kamalapur Railway, stands at 72.99% now," he added.

MAN Siddique said construction work of the Mass-Rapid Transport (MRT) Line-6, the country's first elevated metro rail system in Dhaka city under the Fast Track projects, is going on in full swing, aiming to open it for commercial operation by next year.

The metro train undertaken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina began its mainline performance test on the viaduct in October, which will require six months, Siddique added.

"Before the commercial run of the metro rail, we have to carry out an integrated test and trial run."

According to the project details, the eighth set of metro trains reached the Mongla port, while the ninth and tenth shipment of the metro train set will reach the country in January 2022.

The total 21.26km metro-rail project is being built in eight packages. The details said work of check boring, test pile, main pile, pile cap, eye guarders, precast segment casting, pier head, viaduct, parapet wall on the viaduct, long span balanced cantilever, sub-structure of all stations concourse roof, platforms, and steel roof structure under the package three and four completed, while 76.18% overall progress of package-five has been done.

Besides, installation of roof sheets on Uttara North, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, and Agargaon stations were completed, while work is going on to set up roof sheets on Uttara Centre, Kazipara and Shewrapara stations.

According to concerned officials, construction work of Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar stations is being implemented fast.

The land development work of the depot (package-I) area has been done. It started on September 8, 2016.

The construction progress of telecommunication, power substation, signalling, and rooms for station controllers under package-7 stood at 79.20%.