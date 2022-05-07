Ctg port gets 5 new gantry cranes

Infrastructure

Ctg port gets 5 new gantry cranes

Two Quay Side Gantry Cranes (QGC) and three Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes have been added to the fleet of Chittagong Port for fast and safe handling of containers.

A ship carrying the equipment arrived at the port on Saturday, confirmed Omar Faruk, secretary to Chittagong Port Authority.

With the addition of these state-of-the-art gears, the container handling capacity of the country's main seaport is expected to increase further, he said.

"All five of the gantry cranes are made in China. After unloading, fitting, and trial, these cranes will go into operation as soon as possible," Omar Faruk added.

At present, 4 QGCs are in operation at Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) and 10 others in the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of the port. Two new QGCs will be installed in NCT-5 berth.

On the other hand, the port had a total of 39 RTGs and the three new RTGs are likely to be added to the Reefer Yard operation.

Chattogram Port / Gantry Crane

Comments

