Connecting road to be built 7 years after bridge construction

Infrastructure

Debashish Debu
13 December, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

Connecting road to be built 7 years after bridge construction

Debashish Debu
13 December, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
The bridge on the Kalni River in Sunamganj was completed in 2015 but remained unused since then due to an absence of connecting roads. Photo: TBS
The bridge on the Kalni River in Sunamganj was completed in 2015 but remained unused since then due to an absence of connecting roads. Photo: TBS

The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) has taken an initiative to construct a 19-km road at Tk600 crore to make use of a bridge on the Kalni River in Sunamganj that was completed in 2015 at Tk22 crore, but has remained unused for not having a connecting road.

Earlier, the construction of this road was supposed to be financed by the World Bank, but due to the objection of the Department of Environment and the work not being completed on time, the World Bank withdrew the money.

Regarding this huge expenditure, the executive engineer of Sunamganj LGED office Md Mahbub Alam said the road will be built across the haor. So the plan has been made in such a way that there is no harm to the environment. Of the 19 km of road, 2.5 km will be a flyover.

Apart from this, seven big bridges and some culverts will be constructed so that the water flow of haor is not obstructed. Some lands must also be acquired. Hence the cost seems high, he added.

However, the locals have questions about the need for this bridge and road. It is alleged that the bridge was built for political reasons.

"This bridge was built only to show off 'development' without any plan for the connecting road. It has been lying unused for a long time due to unplanned construction. Now it is planned to build a road at a huge cost to make it operational," said Taufiqul Islam, a local school teacher.

However, LGED officials said that if this road is constructed from Derai upazila town through Jagdal-Hosenpur to Kalkali in Jagannathpur, the road connectivity of Dhaka with Derai and Shalla will be more convenient. 

Besides, as this road is connected with the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Aushkandi in Habiganj, the time will save two and a half to three hours for the residents of the two upazilas. Apart from this, direct road communication will be established with the upazila headquarters of one and a half lakh residents of East Derai on the east bank of the Kalni River.

According to LGED's Sunamganj office, the construction of this 210-metre-long and 6.10-metre-wide bridge started in 2013 at the initiative of the late Suranjit Sengupta, then Member of Parliament of Derai. 

However, Dirai Upazila Engineer Iftekhar Hossain said that some vehicles can travel through this bridge during the dry season as there is a road at the eastern end of the bridge that remains underwater most of the time. Small vehicles travel through this road and bridge when the water recedes during the dry season. 

Disagreeing with the engineer's claim, Zainal Abedin Sardar, a resident of East Dirai, said that the haor area is under water for eight months of the year. As a result, this bridge will be of no use to the people of the area. 

He said that if an all-weather road is constructed, this bridge will benefit the local people.

The construction of the link road was taken after the completion of the construction of the bridge. However, the construction got stuck due to complications related to land acquisition. Later, the Environment Department objected to about a 5 km area as it is within the haor. 

The Department of Environment said the road will harm the haor. So, the construction got stuck.

Golam Mawla, the project director of this road construction, said that a project proposal of Tk600 crore for the construction of the road was submitted to the Ministry of Local Government a few months ago but it has not yet passed from the ministry. Once approved, it will be transferred to the Ministry of Planning.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sunamganj / Kalni River / Connecting road

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India cancelled 86% of the then-existing cash in the economy six years ago but has nonetheless failed to break their affinity for banknotes. Photo: Bloomberg

Got change? Why digital cash needs to feel real

1h | Panorama
Rameen Shakur. Illustration: TBS

Covid-19: The one that got away from us

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

How ads influence our everyday lives

2h | Thoughts
Community Spaces for Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps has received this year’s Aga Khan Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions in architecture. Photo: Courtesy

Rohingya Community Space: A dignified response to the crisis

1h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Homemade food business in Faridpur

Homemade food business in Faridpur

1h | TBS Stories
New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

New dream ball introduced for World Cup’s final matches

14h | TBS SPORTS
Deepika as Lady Singham

Deepika as Lady Singham

15h | TBS Entertainment
Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

Argentina has a 100% winning record in semis

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis