Another ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar 

Infrastructure

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 08:24 pm

Related News

Another ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar 

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 08:24 pm
Bangladesh had made significant progress despite a rampant pandemic. PHOTO: Mumit M/TBS
Bangladesh had made significant progress despite a rampant pandemic. PHOTO: Mumit M/TBS

Another ferry hit a pillar of the under-construction Padma Bridge today. 

The ferry named Bir Srestho Jahangir hit the 10th pillar of the bridge, BIWTA Chairman Md Tajul Islam told The Business Standard. 

The BIWTA chairman said the incident took place while the ferry tried to give side to a sand-laden bulkhead. 

"We did not immediately know if the bridge was harmed but the ferry was slightly damaged," he added.

Earlier on 23 July, a ferry called Ro Ro hit the 17th pillar of Padma bridge after the driver lost control over the steering.

Bangladesh / Top News

Padma Bridge / Ferry / Pillar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

45m | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

55m | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets