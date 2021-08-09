Another ferry hits Padma Bridge pillar 

Another ferry hit a pillar of the under-construction Padma Bridge today.

The ferry named Bir Srestho Jahangir hit the 10th pillar of the bridge, BIWTA Chairman Md Tajul Islam told The Business Standard.

The BIWTA chairman said the incident took place while the ferry tried to give side to a sand-laden bulkhead.

"We did not immediately know if the bridge was harmed but the ferry was slightly damaged," he added.

Earlier on 23 July, a ferry called Ro Ro hit the 17th pillar of Padma bridge after the driver lost control over the steering.