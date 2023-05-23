4 Ctg mega projects set for Sept launch as election nears

Infographic: TBS

The government targets the launch of four mega projects in Chattogram in September in the run-up to the 12th parliamentary elections in a bid to impress people's minds with the massive development activities it carried out in the last few years.

With varying deadlines, the projects, at a combined cost of Tk33,000 crore, are targeted to be opened to the public in September with much fanfare and celebrations.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant and Office Secretary of Awami League Barrister Biplab Barua told The Business Standard that the PM understands the importance of these projects as they will contribute to the economy of the entire country.

"The projects will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Hopefully, she will participate in the celebrations with people from all over the country," he said.

Like any political party in power, the ruling Awami League – in power for 15 years in three consecutive terms – understands the importance of promoting its development activities before elections.

The planning of various government agencies implementing the projects suggests that the projects are likely to be inaugurated all together in September this year with fanfare.

Over the last 15 years, the Awami League government has taken up development projects worth around Tk1,500 crore.

Visible infrastructure development has been done through these projects playing a major role in the national economy.

Bangabandhu Tunnel

Although the project duration is till 30 December 2023, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader recently told the media that the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel will be opened in September this year.

Till April this year, 97.2% of project work was completed.

Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told TBS, "Now only electro-mechanical work is ongoing. Installation of security scanners, construction of police outposts and fire stations is in progress."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the completion of the tunnel's south tube in November last year.

The construction cost of the project, which started in February 2019, is Tk10,689 crore.

According to the survey report, 63 lakh vehicles will be able to use the tunnel annually.

Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Rail Link

The much-awaited rail line project from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar has a deadline of completion in June 2024.

Work is progressing to complete the project – at least partially – by September this year.

The progress of the Tk18,035 crore project is at 84%.

Project Director Engineer Mofizur Rahman told TBS that more than 75km of railway line are visible now.

"Infrastructure work of all nine stations is complete. Now the finishing work will continue. Even if 100% of the work is not completed before the inauguration, trains will be ready to run," he said.

Along the 100km rail route, nine railway stations, including an iconic one in Cox's Bazar, are being constructed.

Once completed, it will take trains to reach Cox's Bazar just seven and a half hours from Dhaka and two and a half hours from Chattogram.

More than one lakh people can travel on this route every day.

Chattogram Elevated Expressway

The entire 16km of the Chattogram Elevated Expressway will be opened by September this year, officials concerned have said.

In September last year, it was announced that 10km of the Chattogram Elevated Expressway will be opened to the public in February this year.

However, the plan was not implemented.

The 16-km long expressway is being constructed from the city's Lalkhan Bazar to Shah Amanat Airport to establish direct port connectivity with the city's three industrial zones and South Chittagong.

The road leads directly to the airport from the city. The maximum length of the expressway is 18 metres with a total of 24 ramps.

Over 95% of the project has been completed.

Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road

The Bayezid-Faujdarhat Link Road will also be opened in September this year, officials related to the project hope.

Over 95% of the Tk353 crore of the project work has been completed.

Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, chief engineer of the Chattogram Development Authority, told TBS that efforts are underway to settle a case with the Department of Environment over the link road.

"Hopefully, all the work will be completed before September," he said.

The implementation period was extended to June this year.

It may be recalled that the Chittagong Development Authority has faced various complications in constructing the 6km link road.

The work of the project was not completed even after 10 years due to objections regarding the railway bridge height and environmental issues concerning hills along parts of the road.

Through this road, vehicles from Chittagong city can go up the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at a short distance without going to the busy areas of the city.

Project Director Asad Bin Anwar told TBS that if the no-objection letter of the environment department is cleared, a protection wall will be built to protect the hills.

"In addition, we hope to complete the road lighting work in September," he added.