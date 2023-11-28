12 expressways outlined for wider connectivity by 2041

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is working on a highway master plan to interlink the country's road network by 12 expressway routes to establish an extensive internal and cross-border connectivity.

The construction of these expressways will require a total investment of Tk1.91 lakh crore ($17.28 billion), covering a significant expansion of 1,508km of roads with expected implementation by 2041.

Syed Moinul Hasan, RHD's chief engineer, said the master plan aims to integrate all highways in the country into a unified network, which goes beyond the conventional road network.

The Asian Development Bank has drafted the "Highway Master Plan 2041" for the RHD, and a strategy paper for implementation will be formulated once the draft plan is approved in the first half of next year, an official of the department said, requesting anonymity.

The 12-expressway plan, spanning 10-12 years, necessitates an annual funding of $1.5 billion, the official said, adding that the government will prioritise public-private partnership (PPP) for construction.

The Finance Division and the Economic Relations Division will decide on the financing issues, the RHD executive added.

Earlier, several initiatives to build expressways on the Dhaka-Chattagram route did not progress due to cost concerns and prospect of a high-speed train line.

Rather, the authorities opted for a traditional road widening project and upgraded the country's most important trade route into a four-lane highway.

The Dhaka-Bhanga expressway is the country's lone access-control expressway that links the capital with the southwestern regions over the Padma Bridge.

Experts say neighbouring countries executed similar highway master plans in the 80s/90s. While constructing expressways may now pose challenges for Bangladesh, it is essential for continual progress and sustainable development, they say.

The proposed expressways

The expressways that have been given importance in the Highway Master Plan 2041 include Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Chattogram (elevated), Dhaka-Mymensingh, Dhaka-Sylhet, Dhaka Outer Ring Road, Dhaka-Bogura, Mirsharai-Cox's Bazar (via Bangabandhu Tunnel), Mymensingh-Bogura, Gabtoli to Paturia (upgrading the existing one) to Kazirhat, Feni-Barishal, Paturia-Daulatadia, and Jhenaidah-Khushtia-Dasuria.

Dr Mohammad Yunus, a senior research fellow at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), told TBS that to become a developed country, Bangladesh needs to bring infrastructural changes.

"Every country has a master plan for infrastructure development. The highway master plan will be implemented on a priority basis in the long term. As a result, financing will not create much pressure," he said.

He said, in the current economic situation, big projects cannot be taken up now. "We have to wait for the situation to improve. But the master plan should be done now, so that projects can be implemented on priority basis as soon as funds are available."

Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, a member of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission, stressed the need for integrated master plans covering road, rail, rural roads, and waterways within the broader spectrum of communication infrastructure.

"The Planning Commission is actively considering the formulation of an Integrated Communication Masterplan," he added.

Md Shamsul Hoque, a communication expert and professor at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), welcomed the plan for its departure from traditional highway construction.

He expressed, "Relying on outdated thinking, we've been expanding roads to 8/10 lanes without security or access control, allowing rickshaws to roam freely. This approach is flawed and has been a costly mistake over time."

Given our limited land and burgeoning population, a strategic shift to elevated ways is essential, he noted. This approach maximises land use without the need for additional spaces, mirroring successful models in Singapore and Hong Kong.

"It is not just about cost but strategic development, which holds the key to economic growth," the professor added.

Apart from strengthening internal road connectivity, the draft master plan foresees almost 350% growth in the cross-border flow of goods with the development of value chains across borders.

RHD officials said the proposed highway master plan will take into consideration multiple highways as slated in the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (Sasec) linking the country's sea and land ports with major border points.

A number of Sasec highways already completed or under-construction include Dhaka-Tangail, Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur, Dhaka-Sylhet, Sylhet–Tamabil and Khushtia-Jhinaidah-Jeshore.

How it differs from previous plans

According to RHD officials, a survey was done in 2018 for the construction of an expressway from Dhaka to Chattogram via Laksham at a cost of about Tk98 crore.

A design of the expressway was also formulated. According to an ADB study, the cost of constructing the 217 km expressway was estimated at $2.5 billion.

Besides, the Bangladesh Bridge Authority in 2016 took the initiative to construct a 225km elevated expressway on the Dhaka-Chittagong route.

However, none of the plans took off due to high costs and prospect of high-speed trains.

Also, the RHD prepared an expressway plan with the help of Buet experts to build dedicated expressways on North-South and East-West lines.

However, this plan was cancelled in 2021 on financing considerations.

RHD officials said the new master plan is more inclusive than previous ones as it encompasses both internal and cross-bordering connectivities.