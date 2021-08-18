Inform CTTC if anyone over 16 yrs old missing: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday instructed to inform the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit in anyone above 16-year-old remain missing in the country.

The DMP chief also instructed other officials to inform CTTC if they receive any information or general dairy of missing persons above 16-year-old at police stations.

Shafiqul came up with the remarks while addressing a monthly crime conference at DMP headquarters on Wednesday.

He said that situations are getting normal as the government has relaxed the Covid restriction.

"Police must remain alert so that law and order situation does not deteriorate amid the relaxed restrictions, he stated.

Shafiqul earlier on Monday feared that Taliban's recapture of Afghanistan might encourage militancy in Bangladesh and other countries in the sub-continent.

Shafiqul said that guardians of youths, university teachers and authorities must continue close monitoring on youths and inform the police if anyone went missing.

"A resurgence of militancy in Bangladesh was always connected with such international major events. The current development in Afghanistan might encourage some youths in Bangladesh to get involved in militancy.", he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the DMP chief said that some Bangladeshis had already left for Afghanistan in response to the call from the Taliban.