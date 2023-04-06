Industry-academia linkage: A milestone for developing Light Engineering in Jashore

Bangladesh

Industry-academia linkage: A milestone for developing Light Engineering in Jashore

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative to adjust the curriculum of a public university to support the development of a local growth sector

The “Prabriddhi: Local Economic Development” project, supported by Bangladesh and Switzerland, has joined hands with the Light Engineering (LE) sector of Jashore and Jashore University of Science and Technology to complement the vision of fostering industry-academia linkage for developing the LE sector. Photo: Courtesy

Government and entrepreneurs envision fostering industry-academia linkage for developing the Light Engineering (LE) sector – the next growth driver of Bangladesh. 

To complement this vision, the "Prabriddhi: Local Economic Development" project supported by Bangladesh and Switzerland, joined hands with the LE sector of Jashore and the Department of Industrial and Production Engineering (IPE), Jashore University of Science and Technology. 

With support from the university and the Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BEIOA), the project took initiative to create a linkage between the local LE sector and the university. 

As part of the initiative, students visited the LE workshops and exchanged technical know-how on modern manufacturing processes with the LE entrepreneurs. This initiative has led to the adjustment of the curriculum, specifically nine courses of the IPE department. 

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative to adjust the curriculum of a public university to support the development of a local growth sector.  

From now on, 3rd and 4th-year students of the department will be working closely with the LE workshops as part of their course requirement. It will enable students to test their theoretical knowledge in the workshops and get hands-on experience in the LE manufacturing process. 

Additionally, the workshops will be able to access technical support from the university on a need-basis.  

"The core principle of Jashore University of Science and Technology is to foster R&D by providing students with exposure to real-life learnings. In this respect, we are grateful to the Swiss government for collaborating with us for this noble initiative,'' said Professor Md Anwar Hossain, vice chancellor of the university, at an event on Wednesday.

Referring to the view exchange sessions with the university students at the workshops, Shamshul Alam Shopon, secretary of BEIOA, Jashore chapter, said, "We have got a renewed perspective on the modern manufacturing process while discussing with the students.

Also, students found it very useful to learn about the practical demonstration of tools and equipment from us. I believe this initiative will be able to ensure sustainable development of our LE sector."

