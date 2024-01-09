Indigenous community leader killed in road accident in Ctg's Sitakunda

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An indigenous community leader died after being hit by a bus on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sitakunda on Tuesday (9 January).

The incident took place in the Sultana Mandir area of Kumira union of the upazila around 3:30pm.

The deceased Shankar Tripura, 75, was the son of late Mankarai Tripura of Sultana Mandir Tripura Para.

Shankar Tripura was critically injured when a Feni-bound Star Line bus hit him in front of GPH Steel Factory while he was on his way to recite Gita at a temple in Sultana Mandir area.

Locals rescued him and took him to Sitakunda Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, upon receiving news of the incident hundreds of residents from Tripura Para took to the highway to demand justice. 

On receiving information, Baro Auliya Highway police station Officer-in-Charge Khokon Chandra Ghosh rushed to the spot and assured the protesters of justice.

The OC said the Tripura Para residents went back home after being assured of justice. 

"Legal action is being taken over the incident and we are working to trace the killer bus," he added.

