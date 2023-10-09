Indian visa applicants take to streets protesting delay in visa approvals

Visa applicants protest in front of the Visa application centre in Jamuna Future Park in Pragati Sharani, Dhaka on 9 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Agitated Indian Visa applicants took to the streets in front of the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in Pragati Sharani of the capital on Monday (9 October).

Rajon Kumar Shaha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone told TBS that people took position in front of the visa centre around 3:30pm protesting the delay in visa approvals.

However, police talked to the people who were gradually dispersed from the area after about 10-15 minutes.

Protestors claimed that the visa processing now takes months, and often, visas are rejected without citing any reason.