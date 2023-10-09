Indian visa applicants take to streets protesting delay in visa approvals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

Indian visa applicants take to streets protesting delay in visa approvals

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 05:14 pm
Visa applicants protest in front of the Visa application centre in Jamuna Future Park in Pragati Sharani, Dhaka on 9 October 2023. Photo: TBS
Visa applicants protest in front of the Visa application centre in Jamuna Future Park in Pragati Sharani, Dhaka on 9 October 2023. Photo: TBS

Agitated Indian Visa applicants took to the streets in front of the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in Pragati Sharani of the capital on Monday (9 October).

Rajon Kumar Shaha, assistant commissioner of Badda zone told TBS that people took position in front of the visa centre around 3:30pm protesting the delay in visa approvals.

However, police talked to the people who were gradually dispersed from the area after about 10-15 minutes.

Protestors claimed that the visa processing now takes months, and often, visas are rejected without citing any reason.

Top News

visa centre / Indian visa / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

5h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

6h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

21h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

4h | TBS World
Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

18h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

20h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

21h | TBS Economy