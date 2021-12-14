Indian President due Tuesday on a three-day visit

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today on a three-day state visit to attend celebrations marking the golden jubilee of the Victory Day, the closing day of Mujib Year and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-India friendship.

Though any memorandum of understanding (MoU) or agreement is unlikely to be signed during the visit, Bangladesh may raise some bilateral issues in top level meetings with the Indian president, according to officials.

"Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Bangladesh at the invitation of his Bangladesh counterpart Abdul Hamid as a unique example of good relations between the two neighboring countries," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a press conference Tuesday.

Momen said President Ram Nath Kovind will be accompanied by the First Lady of India and the president's daughter, Indian education minister, two parliamentarians, Indian foreign secretary and other high-ranking officials.

He said the Indian president will be welcomed with a guard of honour at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by the Bangladesh president on Wednesday. He then will visit the National Memorial in Savar and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 on the same day at noon and pay homage to the father of the nation. On the same afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the foreign minister will pay a courtesy call on the Indian president.

Later, the Indian president will pay a courtesy call on the Bangladesh president at Bangabhaban on the same day. President Ram Nath Kovind will hand over a T-55 tank and MiG-29 warplane, which were used during the Liberation War, to President Hamid for preservation and display at the museum.

After that, the Indian president will attend a banquet to be hosted by President Hamid.

Momen said, "Our discussion with India on bilateral issues continues. Those will be discussed more openly during the visit." He, however, did not specify the issues to be talked about.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said, "The focus of the visit is ceremonial. Though no MoU or agreement would be signed during this visit, Bangladesh will raise various priority issues in bilateral talks."

On the second day of the visit, the president of India will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Victory Day of Bangladesh at the National Parade Ground as the guest of honour.

In the afternoon, he will join a programme at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to pay respect and gratitude to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and to celebrate the passion and joy of the victory. The president of Bangladesh, prime minister, speaker and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

On the third day of the visit, the Indian president will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated part of Kali Temple in Dhaka's Ramna. He will leave Dhaka for Delhi at noon wrapping the three-day visit.

This will be the maiden visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh after taking over as president of India.

