Indian President arrives in Dhaka on 3-day visit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 11:50 am

Related News

Indian President arrives in Dhaka on 3-day visit

This is the maiden visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh after taking over as president of India

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind emplanes for Dhaka to participate in the special celebrations of Mujib Shato Borsho and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation. Photo: Twitter
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind emplanes for Dhaka to participate in the special celebrations of Mujib Shato Borsho and the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Liberation. Photo: Twitter

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived in Dhaka on a 3-day visit to join the golden jubilee celebration of independence.

A special Indian Airlines plane carrying Kovind and his entourage members landed in Dhaka at 11:10am.

President Md Abdul Hamid along with his wife received his Indian counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Ram Nath Kovind is accompanied by the Indian first lady and their daughter, India's education minister and two parliament members alongside several senior officials.

Personnel drawn from the Bangladesh army, navy and air force offered him a guard of honour as part of the welcome ceremony at the airport from where he will be escorted to the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar on the outskirts of the capital in a motorcade.

The Indian president will place wreaths in memory of Bangladesh's nine-month-long 1971 Liberation War martyrs at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar.

He will also plant a sapling and sign the visitors' book there.

Later, he will visit Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi to pay homage to Bangladesh's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the same afternoon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the foreign minister will pay a courtesy call on the Indian president.

Later, the Indian president will pay a courtesy call on the Bangladesh president at Bangabhaban on the same day. President Ram Nath Kovind will hand over a T-55 tank and MiG-29 warplane, which were used during the Liberation War, to President Hamid for preservation and display at the museum.

After that, the Indian president will attend a banquet to be hosted by President Hamid.

On the second day of the visit, the president of India will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Victory Day of Bangladesh at the National Parade Ground as the guest of honour.

In the afternoon, he will join a programme at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban to pay respect and gratitude to the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to celebrate the passion and joy of the victory. The president of Bangladesh, prime minister, speaker and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

On the third day of the visit, the Indian president will inaugurate and inspect the newly renovated part of Kali Temple in Dhaka's Ramna. He will leave Dhaka for Delhi at noon wrapping the three-day visit.

He will leave Dhaka for New Delhi on Friday (17 December) afternoon.

Though any memorandum of understanding (MoU) or agreement is unlikely to be signed during the visit, Bangladesh may raise some bilateral issues in top-level meetings with the Indian president, according to officials.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said, "Our discussion with India on bilateral issues continues. Those will be discussed more openly during the visit." 

He, however, did not specify the issues to be talked about.

"The focus of the visit is ceremonial. Though no MoU or agreement would be signed during this visit, Bangladesh will raise various priority issues in bilateral talks," the minister added.

This is the maiden visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh after taking over as president of India.

Top News

Ram Nath Kovind / Indian President / Bangladesh-India / Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence / Golden Jubilee of Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

16h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

16h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

19h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?