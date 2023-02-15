India has total support for Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Indian foreign secy

Bangladesh

BSS
15 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:15 pm

Related News

India has total support for Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Indian foreign secy

Vinay Kwatra said India will remain beside Bangladesh during its development journey, including political and economic progress

BSS
15 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 09:15 pm
India has total support for Sheikh Hasina&#039;s leadership: Indian foreign secy

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that his country has total support for the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
"We've total support to you and your leadership," he said while paying a courtesy call on the Bangladesh premier at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.
 
Prime minister's speech writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting. 

Vinay Kwatra said India will remain beside Bangladesh during its development journey, including political and economic progress. 

During the meeting, the Indian foreign secretary invited Sheikh Hasina to attend the 18th edition of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 9-10 this year. 

Accepting the invitation, the Bangladesh premier extended thanks to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. 

India, which holds the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, invited Bangladesh as a "guest country" in its all meetings. 

Describing the bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries as a very firm, Vinay Kwatra said the whole world now values the Bangladesh-India relationship, which has already reached to a strategic level. This relationship is being strengthened further, he added. 

In this context, the prime minister mentioned India as a trusted friend and hoped that this friendship would deepen further.
 
She said both countries can work on the socio-economic development of the two neighbors. 

The visiting Indian foreign secretary said they are trying to make the terms and conditions of Indian Line of Credit (LoC) easier so that Bangladesh can avail the credit and repay it easily. 

He said that the bilateral trade and business should be run using both countries' local currencies. 

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma were present.
 

Top News

India / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

47m | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

3h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

10h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms