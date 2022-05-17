India arrested PK Halder based on ACC information: Masud Bin Momen

India has arrested PK Halder on the basis of specific information provided by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in Dhaka on Tuesday (17 May).

Being asked about the sources of his claim, the foreign secretary said Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy shared the information with him during today's meeting.

Masud Bin Momen said he talked about the repatriation of PK Haldar with the Indian High Commissioner.

"He has given us all kinds of assurances in this regard," said the secretary.

Meanwhile, Vikram Doraiswami said it could take time to hand over PK Halder to Bangladesh as legal processes have to be followed in these matters.

Doraiswami said the handover process is part of the regular cooperation between the two countries.

"The Bangladesh government had provided information to the concerned agencies of India who took necessary steps after verifying the information. The handover will also be made following the legal process," said the high commissioner.

"Based on the information we have, Bangladesh will be informed at some point," he said adding, "We are working with Bangladesh on this".