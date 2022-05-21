India allows goods import from Bangladesh by rail, framework set

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 01:26 pm

File image
File image

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) of India has set the rules for allowing goods import in sealed containers by rail from Bangladesh.

The move is aimed at boosting trade between the two neighbouring nations, reports Indian newspaper LiveMint. 

According to an order of the Indian tax authority, the railway lines are being opened up for import on the bases of a request made by Bangladesh, as well as those made by central ministries in the Indian government and merchants. 

At present, India uses its rail to only export goods to Bangladesh. And containers coming to Bangladesh from India return empty after completing delivery.

The latest development will allow the current infrastructure – which is being used solely for imports from India – to be utilised for exports by Bangladesh.

