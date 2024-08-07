Increased supply brings down veg prices; chicken, egg still high

Vegetable prices, which had increased by Tk20-30 per kilogram due to short supply in the capital following nationwide unrest, have started to decline with increased supply, while the prices of broiler chicken and eggs remain high.

Wholesale traders said that the supply of vegetables in Dhaka's markets decreased by 30% due to the unrest from Friday night. However, the situation has started to improve with the normalisation of the situation.

A visit to various markets in Dhaka, including Badda, Rampura, Segunbagicha, Malibagh, and Karwan Bazar on Wednesday, showed a decrease in the prices of various vegetables.

Anisur Rahman, a vegetable seller at Segunbagicha wholesale market, told TBS that the prices increased due to a supply shortage since Friday, but the prices are now on a downward trend.

Potatoes are being sold at Tk65 per kg at most shops, down from Tk70.

The price of brinjal has decreased to Tk60-80 from Friday's Tk80-100 per kg, and luffa is now being sold for Tk60 per kg, down from Tk80. Papaya prices have decreased by Tk10 per piece, now being sold at Tk45-50. Similarly, pointed gourd is now at Tk50-60 and okra at Tk50 per kg.

Imran Master, president of the Karwan Bazar Vegetable Wholesalers' Association, told TBS that the production and supply of vegetables are naturally low during this season. The nationwide unrest further exacerbated the supply shortage, but the situation has now started to normalise.

Although vegetable prices have decreased slightly, various types of leafy greens are still being sold at high prices. Each bunch of red spinach and radish leaves is being sold at Tk20, which was Tk15 a few weeks ago, while each bunch of bottle gourd leaves is being sold at Tk50.

The price of onions remains stable at Tk120 per kg.

Meanwhile, the prices of eggs and chicken are still high across the capital.

The price of broiler chicken per kilogram increased from Tk180 to Tk210 as traders cited a decrease in supply. It is being sold at Tk200 in some shops.

The price of a dozen brown chicken eggs is also currently stable at Tk170, up from Tk150-155 prior to the unrest.

Samsul, a broiler chicken seller at the DIT project in Badda, said that the supply had completely decreased from Friday to Monday. Only one or two vehicles came from around Dhaka at night. Due to the low supply compared to the demand, prices increased.

He said that the supply has been increasing for the past two days, but it has not returned to the previous level yet. It may take another two days for the price to return to the previous level.

Meanwhile, inquiries at grocery stores revealed that retail stores always keep a week's worth of rice stocked and were not affected by the supply crisis in the previous week.