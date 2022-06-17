Increased rainfall may worsen flood situation in next three days 

The world's leading weather forecast models have indicated the possibility of further deterioration of the ongoing flood situation in the Sylhet division in the next three days due to increased rainfall.

As per the latest data from international weather forecast models, about 600-1100 mm of rain is expected in the next three days in the mountainous region of Meghalaya bordering Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.

"These weather forecasting models can provide data with up to 80-90% accuracy for up to three days," said Mostafa Kamal Polash, a PhD researcher on weather and climate at Saskatchewan University in Canada.

There is a possibility of 600 mm rain in the next three days according to the European Union model, about 500 mm rain according to theUS model and about 1100 mm rain according to the UK model, he said.

Polash also warned that in the next three days, 400 to 600 mm of rain is expected in the Brahmaputra river basin in the Indian state of Assam.

"As a result, there is a strong possibility of floods in the districts along the Teesta and the Jamuna rivers by next Sunday," he added.

The flood situation in the Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may further deteriorate in the next 24 hours, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre on Friday.

Water levels in 13 points of the country's rivers are flowing above the danger level and in the next 24 hours, the water level of Teesta may remain near or above the danger level.

The flood condition may further worsen in the low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kurigram districts, it said.

The electricity supply to Sunamganj district and its adjacent area has been disconnected to avoid accidents as Chhatak and Sunamganj grid substations went under flood water.

Meanwhile, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed till 25 June as the flood situation has worsened.

SUST authorities came up with the decision at an emergency syndicate meeting Friday morning.

Besides, army has been deployed in different areas of Sylhet to control the heavy flooding, said an ISPR release.