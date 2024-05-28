IMO Secretary-General Dominguez due in Dhaka tomorrow for 5-day visit

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 04:53 pm

IMO Secretary-General Dominguez due in Dhaka tomorrow for 5-day visit

Dominguez will hold meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 04:53 pm
International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. Photo: IMO
International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. Photo: IMO

International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tomorrow (29 May). 

During his 5-day visit, Dominguez will hold meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the Ministry of Shipping said in a press release. 

Dominguez is scheduled to visit the Department of Shipping where he will be briefed on the 'Establishment of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System and Integrated Maritime Navigation System (EGIMNS)' project.

The IMO secretary general will also visit the Chattogram Port where he will be briefed about Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS), Maheshkhali LNG Terminal, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, Single Buoy Mooring and other ports. 

Besides, he will also visit the Ship Recycling Yard in Chattogram and Chattogram Marine Academy. 

Dominguez, a citizen of Panama, is the tenth IMO secretary-general, with more than three decades of experience serving the global maritime sector, across a spectrum of leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility.

On 1 December last year, Bangladesh won the 175-member IMO council election for the year 2024-2025 in category 'C'.

