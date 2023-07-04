IMF deputy managing director to visit Dhaka

Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Bo Li will pay a visit to Dhaka, according to Finance Division sources.

Li is one of the four deputy managing directors of the IMF. He will come to Dhaka on 14 July for a day. He is expected to be accompanied by several others from the IMF.

Prior to joining the IMF as DMD on 23 August 2021, Bo Li was the deputy governor of the Bank of China.

He will come to Dhaka to participate in a seminar on sustainable measures to combat the effects of climate change, green finance, etc. So far, no meeting has been scheduled with anyone at the top level of the government during his visit.

They will board a city hotel, where the seminar will be held, to be attended by government employees of several departments, including the finance division.

Bangladesh has a three-and-a-half-year loan programme with the IMF. Bangladesh's letter last year seeking a loan from the global lender stated that Bangladesh will lose 2 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) by mid-century and 9 percent of its GDP by the end of the century due to climate change.

Apart from this, the government prepared a 100-year delta plan as well as a five-year medium-term plan to deal with the effects of climate change.