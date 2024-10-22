Illegal structures evicted from Gulshan Lake

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Illegal structures evicted from Gulshan Lake

The operation is aimed at clearing the Ecologically Critical Area-designated Gulshan-Baridhara Lake

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:29 pm
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and the Department of Environment jointly conducted a drive to remove illegal structures from the lake. Photo: Courtesy
Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and the Department of Environment jointly conducted a drive to remove illegal structures from the lake. Photo: Courtesy

Following directives from Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, authorities today (22 October) removed illegal structures from Gulshan Lake to clear it off encroachments.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and the Department of Environment jointly conducted a drive to remove illegal structures from the lake, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Environment.

During the operation, illegal structures from the lake, as well as nearby nurseries, tin-shed rooms, and encroachments involving bamboo and nets within the lake area, were removed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The operation is aimed at clearing the Ecologically Critical Area-designated Gulshan-Baridhara Lake.

The drive was conducted by Executive Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman from RAJUK.

Executive Magistrate Faizunnesa Akhtar from the Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of the Department of Environment, along with teams from the Department of Environment's Dhaka office, RAJUK, and Gulshan Society's Vice President Israt Jahan were also present there.

The Department of Environment affirmed that such operations against environmental pollution will continue.

Earlier yesterday, the Department of Environment (DoE) conducted a drive and halted the filling of Gulshan Lake.

As evidence of lake filling was found, the DoE issued a notice to stop all activities of water reservoir filling in the said part of Gulshan Lake until further instructions.

Top News

Gulshan Lake / eviction drive / Bangladesh / Illegal structures

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

52m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos