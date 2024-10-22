Illegal structures evicted from Gulshan Lake

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and the Department of Environment jointly conducted a drive to remove illegal structures from the lake. Photo: Courtesy

Following directives from Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan, authorities today (22 October) removed illegal structures from Gulshan Lake to clear it off encroachments.

Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) and the Department of Environment jointly conducted a drive to remove illegal structures from the lake, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Environment.

During the operation, illegal structures from the lake, as well as nearby nurseries, tin-shed rooms, and encroachments involving bamboo and nets within the lake area, were removed.

The operation is aimed at clearing the Ecologically Critical Area-designated Gulshan-Baridhara Lake.

The drive was conducted by Executive Magistrate Md Kamruzzaman from RAJUK.

Executive Magistrate Faizunnesa Akhtar from the Monitoring and Enforcement Wing of the Department of Environment, along with teams from the Department of Environment's Dhaka office, RAJUK, and Gulshan Society's Vice President Israt Jahan were also present there.

The Department of Environment affirmed that such operations against environmental pollution will continue.

Earlier yesterday, the Department of Environment (DoE) conducted a drive and halted the filling of Gulshan Lake.

As evidence of lake filling was found, the DoE issued a notice to stop all activities of water reservoir filling in the said part of Gulshan Lake until further instructions.