Illegal housing projects galore

As many as 1,500 illegal housing projects have sprung up across the country at the costs of arable land, water bodies, forests and flood flow zones, thanks to laxity of authorities concerned.

The environment department has finally stepped in and identified such projects developed encroaching on around 10,000 acres of land, violating the environment conservation act.

The department is now taking action against these illegal projects and has already demolished a few.

Probashi Palli Group Housing Project, Sharnali Housing of Swadesh Properties, and Purbachal American City, are some of private housing projects that have been developed at Nalpathar area in Narayanganj's Rupganj area allegedly without any approval from the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and the environment department.

The projects are also near the government's largest housing project Purbachal New City on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Locals complained that these housing projects have been developed by filling several canals linked to the River Shitalakhsya. They said this area is considered as the flood flow zone of the capital.

There are also allegations of occupying khash land and water bodies of this area against the owners of these projects.

Mohammad Masud Hasan Patwari, director (monitoring and enforcement) of the environment department, said, "Hundreds of private residential buildings have been built around the Purbachal New City project in the last 20 years. Most of these projects have occupied khas land, waterbodies, forestland, cultivable land and flood flow zones, which is illegal according to the environmental conservation law 1995."

"More than 400 illegal projects have been developed in and around the capital. Most of them are located in the Basila area of Mohammadpur, Amin Bazar, Keraniganj, Mawa, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Savar and Ashulia etc."

He said, "The environment department has listed about 500 such projects around Dhaka. Several committees have already been formed headed by the magistrates of the department with local administration officials. They are investigating the issue. Actions will be taken based on their reports."

According to environment department sources, the committee has already completed investigations into around 50 such projects.

Engineer Nurul Huda, former chairman of Rajuk, said a housing project needs clearance from the environment department. Therefore, the department needs to play a strong role in this regard.

According to Rajuk sources, the authorities have received applications for about 200 projects. However, they have not approved those yet as they do not have proper documents.

They said some housing companies are developing projects, defying the Land Development Rules 2004 (amended in 2012 and 2015).

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, chairman of Rajuk, told The Business Standard, "Most private housing projects that are now being developed in the vicinity of the capital have no approval from Rajuk. Many such projects have recently been closed down."

On condition of anonymity, an official at Rjuk's Urban Planning Department said Rajuk has not approved any private housing project since 2004.

They closed around 20 projects, including Welcare City, Chhayakunja Residential Area, of Masco Group, North Town Residential Project and Uttara Proborton City and Malum City in the Rupganj area.

However, according to sources, these projects are still selling plots despite the actions taken against them.

Professor Adil Mohammed Khan, general secretary of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, said, "The agencies concerned do not take disciplinary action against those who are constructing illegal buildings by filling up agricultural land around Dhaka. As a result, land grabbers are getting a chance to cheat people."

He said, "Destruction of arable land and flood flow zones, deforestation, filling of rivers and canals owing to these projects are destroying the natural environment."

Iqbal Habib, city planner and architect, told TBS, "According to the law, Rajuk approval is a must for any project in the capital. If the current recommendation of Rajuk's Detailed Area Plan is implemented, these projects will be canceled."

He said the environment department has a bigger role to play in such cases.

"The environment department has a lack of manpower. All across the country, the department has only 13 magistrates to monitor environmental issues. It is ridiculous," he added.

Thousands of illegal projects outside Dhaka

According to environment department sources, about 1,000 more such housing projects have been identified on the outskirts of various divisional and district towns, alongside around 250 in Chattogram, 150 in Rajshahi, 100 in Khulna, 50 in Rangpur, 160 in Mymensingh, 60 in Barisal and 250 in Sylhet.

In addition to Rajuk, Chattogram Development Authority, Khulna Development Authority and Rajshahi Development Authority can approve housing projects in their respective areas, the environment department said.

Separate authorities have been set up in Cox's Bazar and Kuakata for project approval. The National Housing Authority can also approve housing projects in district towns.

But a project has to get environmental and location clearance from the environment department first. None of these identified projects outside Dhaka have received any such approval.

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) currently has around 1,200 members. Of them, only 150 companies have approval for developing housing projects. Each of the companies has multiple projects.

Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, president of Rehab, told TBS, "Action should be taken against those who do not follow the rules."

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed said, "If there is any such project without any approval, the authorities concerned will take legal action."