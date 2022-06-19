Ihsanul Karim gets another 2-yr extension as PM’s Press Secretary

Ihsanul Karim has got another two-year extension as Press Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in continuation of the previous agreement and under similar terms.

The re-appointment will be effective from 18 June 2022, reads a gadget notification of the Ministry of Public Administration published on Sunday.

The appointed post will be equivalent to a government secretary rank, and so is the pay scale agreement under contract-based recruitment.

Ihsanul Karim, former press secretary to the President, was first appointed as the Press Secretary of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 15 June 2015 and then he got a three-year extension twice - on 16 June 2016 and 18 June 2019. Earlier, he was the Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).