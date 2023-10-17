IGP asks police to ensure service with professionalism

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today asked field level police officers to serve people impartially by performing duties with professionalism.

"Legal responsibilities should be performed properly following the legal procedure. And investigate cases carefully," he said while addressing the day-long Police Headquarters Quarterly Conference at Bangladesh Police Auditorium at Rajarbagh Police Lines.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Police is working to maintain law and order in the country, the IGP said, adding, "Police is successfully performing its duties and fighting against militancy and terrorism in the country."



Additional IGP Md Atiqul Islam presented overall crime situation of April-June 2023 and July-September 2023 quarters such as robbery, murder, rape, women and child abuse in the conference.

Additional IGPs Md Kamrul Ahsan and Special Branch Chief Md Monirul Islam addressed the conference and described various issues.

Additional IGPs, heads of various units of police, all metropolitan police commissioners, Range DIGs and district superintendents of police participated in the conference.

Referring to the law and order issue in the upcoming Durga Puja, the IGP said policemen should be vigilant so that the Durga Puja can be celebrated in festive mood. "We should also take necessary measures to ensure that none creates rumours and deteriorates the law and order situation."

Mamun directed police officers to carry out their duties by maintaining good relations and coordination with all agencies at the field level.

Reiterating the pledge to make the police station the main place of trust for police, he said that work should be done to make the police station the main institution for providing police services.



"Policemen have to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication so that people who come to police stations can get services beyond their expectation," the IGP added.