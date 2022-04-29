Iftar-2022 held at Dhaka Cantonment 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 10:01 pm

An iftar party was held on Friday at Senamalach Auditorium of Dhaka Cantonment under the overall management of Bangladesh Army.

At the invitation of the Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Speaker of the parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury attended the iftar as the chief guest, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

Also present were ministers of various ministries, security advisers to the Prime Minister, members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Defense, former army chiefs, military advisers from various embassies, media persons and senior Army, Navy and Air Force officials, Army officers, JCOs and others. 

Before Iftar, the chief guest and the Chief of Army Staff exchanged greetings with the incoming guests.

Later, the Chief of Army Staff thanked everyone.

