'If we want to reform the country, we cannot sit at home'

Students from various schools, colleges, and universities were working at different points to manage traffic and maintain order in Savar. Photo: TBS

Following the recent fall of the government in the face of the student and public protest, the overall law and order situation has deteriorated, including the traffic management system.

In response, students across the country have taken it upon themselves to help rebuild and restore order, not just limiting their efforts to protests and demands.

This initiative has spread to various regions, including Savar in Dhaka, where students have started managing traffic and cleaning up the streets.

In the bustling areas of Savar, such as the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, Thana Bus Stand, Genda Bus Stand, Pakiza Mor, Savar Bus Stand, and Radio Colony, students can be seen standing in the scorching sun, taking on the role of traffic police.

At least a hundred students from various schools, colleges, and universities were working at different points to manage traffic and maintain order.

Residents were also joining them in this effort.

Alongside traffic management, students, are also cleaning the streets.

People from different walks of life provided water, saline, and juice to the students working in the intense heat.

Despite the challenging conditions, none of the students showed any signs of fatigue.

They believe their responsibility towards the country has increased following the fall of the government. Instead of waiting for others to act, they have taken the initiative to address the situation themselves.

Photo: TBS

Naimul Hasan Ayon, a student of Savar Adhar Chandra High School and a Scout member, working at Thana Stand in Savar, told The Business Standard, "Since there are no traffic police on the streets in this situation, a chaotic situation has naturally arisen. And it will take some time for things to return to normal, we have been working on the streets since this morning to ensure people can cross the roads safely and that traffic flows smoothly."

"People are cooperating with us sincerely. I believe if people continue to support us like this, the overall situation will improve soon," he said.

Ayon added that he and at least 12 other students are working to control traffic and clean up the streets in and around this point.

A student from Prince Nursing College, involved in the cleanup efforts, told TBS, "We have taken the initiative to clean the streets ourselves. We don't want anyone to say that the students who gained a kind of freedom through the movement don't know how to maintain it. We believe this country is ours, and it is our responsibility to take care of it. So, without waiting for anyone, we are doing our best from our respective positions."

Sarwar Jahan Siddiqui, a student of City University, told The Business Standard, "If you notice, there is no traffic congestion in these areas of Savar anymore. We have already managed to bring things under control. People can move around comfortably. Since the police are not on the ground, we have stepped in to manage the streets."

Sarwar added, "If we want to reform the country, we cannot sit at home. This country belongs to all of us, so everyone needs to step up from their positions. We have to do our work. If everyone continues to come forward as they have now, I believe we can take our country far ahead."

Rafsan Ahmed, a resident distributing juice and water to the students working on the streets, told The Business Standard, "When I saw our children working on the streets in this intense heat, I couldn't stay at home. These are our children. So, I brought some water and juice for them, so they could find some relief in this heat and not feel alone. We are all with them."

Welcoming this initiative by the students, Salahuddin Khan Nayeem, general secretary of the Savar Citizen Committee, told The Business Standard, "We applaud our young generation for their noble efforts. They have taught us a valuable lesson because street cleaning is a municipal responsibility, but we have never seen the municipality perform their duties this effectively."

He added, "If we still cannot learn from the lessons our children have taught us through their actions, it will be extremely unfortunate for the nation. Our support will always be with our young generation. If we have the opportunity to do something by standing by them, we are committed to being by their side."