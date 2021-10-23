Idols vandalised in Habiganj temple

When protest is raging across the country against communal attacks, two idols were vandalised at a Hindu temple in Habiganj on Friday night by unidentified miscreants, creating tension in the area.

No case was filed over the incident till Saturday evening, according to Saidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Lakhai police station.

The temple, located at Morakori village in Lakhai upazila, housed the two idols — one of Goddess Kali and another of Loknath Brahmachari, a Bengali spiritual master and yogi. Both were found removed from their altars and lying on the ground upside down at around 9 pm on the day, said locals.

Sajal Das, a businessman, first discovered the idols on the ground and informed the authorities of the incident, according to witnesses.

The idols were later immersed in the River Bolvodro, following a meeting of the devotees.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a tense atmosphere in the area as reports of the vandalism spread through social media platforms, said sources.

The incident occurred only days after fanatic mullahs attacked Hindu puja mandaps, temples and properties of the minority communities on the occasion of the Durga Puja following reports of desecration of the Quran in Cumilla.

However, the recent communal violence had not spread to Morakori village, and the vandalism at the Habiganj temple remains a mystery, according to

Sumesh Das, caretaker of the temple, who lives right beside it.

The caretaker said, "I was home on the night of the incident. But none of my family members or I heard any sound of idols being broken or any noise from the temple. Residents of adjacent houses also heard nothing."

"There was no tension in our area even after the 'Cumilla incident'. We have a very peaceful relationship with our Muslim neighbours. They have helped us during our festivals. This vandalism seems mysterious to me," he added.

