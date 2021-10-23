Idols vandalised in Habiganj temple

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 09:41 pm

Related News

Idols vandalised in Habiganj temple

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 09:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

When protest is raging across the country against communal attacks, two idols were vandalised at a Hindu temple in Habiganj on Friday night by unidentified miscreants, creating tension in the area.

No case was filed over the incident till Saturday evening, according to Saidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Lakhai police station.

The temple, located at Morakori village in Lakhai upazila, housed the two idols — one of Goddess Kali and another of Loknath Brahmachari, a Bengali spiritual master and yogi. Both were found removed from their altars and lying on the ground upside down at around 9 pm on the day, said locals.

Sajal Das, a businessman, first discovered the idols on the ground and informed the authorities of the incident, according to witnesses.

The idols were later immersed in the River Bolvodro, following a meeting of the devotees.  

Meanwhile, the incident sparked a tense atmosphere in the area as reports of the vandalism spread through social media platforms, said sources.

The incident occurred only days after fanatic mullahs attacked Hindu puja mandaps, temples and properties of the minority communities on the occasion of the Durga Puja following reports of desecration of the Quran in Cumilla.

However, the recent communal violence had not spread to Morakori village, and the vandalism at the Habiganj temple remains a mystery, according to

Sumesh Das, caretaker of the temple, who lives right beside it.

The caretaker said, "I was home on the night of the incident. But none of my family members or I heard any sound of idols being broken or any noise from the temple. Residents of adjacent houses also heard nothing."

"There was no tension in our area even after the 'Cumilla incident'. We have a very peaceful relationship with our Muslim neighbours. They have helped us during our festivals. This vandalism seems mysterious to me," he added.
 

Top News

Durga Puja / Idol / missing / Durga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

5h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

5h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

6h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly