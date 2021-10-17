Idols in Munshiganj temple desecrated

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Idols in Munshiganj temple desecrated

Investigation underway to arrest the culprits, say police

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:13 pm
Image of the desecrated statues.
Image of the desecrated statues.

At least six idols at a Kali temple in Munshiganj have been vandalised. 

The incident occurred at the "Daniapara Maha Shashan Kali Mandir" under the Rashunia union during the early hours of Saturday. 

"We have already visited the spot. An investigation is underway to arrest the culprits," Sirajdikhan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Borhanuddin told The Business Standard

According to locals and temple committee members, the idols at the temple were unharmed till Friday night. 

However, on Saturday morning, they found the temple's main gate broken. 

The miscreants possibly entered the temple by cutting through the tin roof they said adding that this was a pre-planned act. 

They saw that the idol of goddess Kali along with the other idols in the temple were vandalised overnight. 

Subrata Debnath Banu, general secretary of the temple committee, said, "Some miscreants entered the temple during the nighttime and destroyed them." 

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Kazi Nahid Rasul said, "The incident is very disgraceful. I have already visited the spot. The ones behind the incident will be brought to book soon." 

Idol / Kali temple / vandalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

21h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

21h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

21h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025