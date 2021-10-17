Idols in Munshiganj temple desecrated

At least six idols at a Kali temple in Munshiganj have been vandalised.

The incident occurred at the "Daniapara Maha Shashan Kali Mandir" under the Rashunia union during the early hours of Saturday.

"We have already visited the spot. An investigation is underway to arrest the culprits," Sirajdikhan police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Borhanuddin told The Business Standard

According to locals and temple committee members, the idols at the temple were unharmed till Friday night.

However, on Saturday morning, they found the temple's main gate broken.

The miscreants possibly entered the temple by cutting through the tin roof they said adding that this was a pre-planned act.

They saw that the idol of goddess Kali along with the other idols in the temple were vandalised overnight.

Subrata Debnath Banu, general secretary of the temple committee, said, "Some miscreants entered the temple during the nighttime and destroyed them."

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Kazi Nahid Rasul said, "The incident is very disgraceful. I have already visited the spot. The ones behind the incident will be brought to book soon."