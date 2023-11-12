ID card must for devotees joining Rash Mela

ID card must for devotees joining Rash Mela

The Hindu devotees will take part in the festival at Dublar Char and they have to enter into the Sundarbans through five designated routes.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain at a preparatory meeting on 12 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain at a preparatory meeting on 12 November 2023. Photo: UNB

This year, the local administration has asked the devotees to keep their National Identity Cards (NIDs) along with them while joining the three-day traditional Rash Mela for Hindu communities, scheduled to begin on November 25.

The Hindu devotees will take part in the festival at Dublar Char and they have to enter into the Sundarbans through five designated routes.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Bagerhat with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain, in the chair, on Sunday.

Strict action will be taken centering the traditional Rash Mela and all have to show their NID cards to participate in the three-day festival.

Local administration, police, forest Department, Coast Guard and Navy will perform their duties to ensure a smooth celebration of the festival.

The Rash Mela will end on November 27.

According to Forest Department sources, the devotees can enter into the Sundarbans by launch and trawler after paying taxes on November 25 and will leave the place on November 27 by evening.

The devotees won't be allowed to carry any firearms.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Hossain, said the local administration will take all-out necessary steps to ensure smooth celebration of the festival and the law enforcement agencies are on alert to stop occurrence of any sabotage activities.

Abul Hasnat Khan, superintendent of Bagerhat Police, said only Hindu devotees will be allowed to enter into the Rash Mela.

Divisional Forest Officer of Sundarbans East zone, Kazi Muhammad Nurul Karim, said this year, five routes have been selected for the transportation of the devotees and of these, two are in Bagerhat district and three in Khulna district.

Carrying of plastic products is prohibited in the Sundarbans, he said.

