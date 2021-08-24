ICT Judge Amir Hossain passes away

Justice Amir Hossain, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court and also a member of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), has passed away today.

He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at 7:55 am, reports Somoy.

The news of his demise has been confirmed by Supreme Court spokesperson and Special Officer of the High Court Division Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

Justice Amir Hossain was born on 30 November 1957 in Nikli, Kishoreganj.

After obtaining LLB and LLM degrees from Dhaka University, he was appointed as a Judicial Assistant Judge on 22 February 1984.

He was later promoted to District and Sessions Judge on 6 May 2009.

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court on 12 February 2015. Two years later, on 12 February 2017, he was appointed as permanent judge.

Finally, on 11 October 2017, Justice Amir Hossain was appointed as a member of the International Crimes Tribunal-1.

During his lifetime, the judge visited Australia, Switzerland, China, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and the Netherlands.