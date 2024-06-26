I will die if isolated from people: PM Hasina

BSS
26 June, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 02:52 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the Darbar of the Special Security Force (SSF) on its 38th founding anniversary held at the Prime Minister&#039;s Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the Darbar of the Special Security Force (SSF) on its 38th founding anniversary held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka on Wednesday, 26 June. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (26 June) said isolation from the public would be equivalent to her demise, asking the Special Security Force (SSF) not to detach her from the people.

"If you make me isolated from the people, it doesn't need to shoot me to death. I will die anyway because they (people) are my life," she said while addressing the Darbar of the SSF on its 38th founding anniversary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the city.

The prime minister asked the SSF personnel not to ever isolate her from the people with whom and for whom she does politics.

"We are in politics. I have no strength other than the people. Our political power is rooted in the support of the public. Therefore, ensure that I am never isolated from them," she said.

She asserted that the people were with her when she was not in power.

In this regard, the premier mentioned that a very ordinary person, a rickshaw puller purchased a piece of land after her name with his hard-earned money.

She said she later built a house on that land and gave it to the rickshaw-puller with its ownership.

"So, I won't allow isolating these people from me. They give me power to march ahead. Everyone should keep it in mind," she added.

The prime minister asked the SSF personnel to ensure security for the VVIPS with firmness, efficiency, discipline, honesty, responsibility, and utmost professionalism.

"If you have no firmness, honesty and responsibility, it will not be possible to be successful," she said.

