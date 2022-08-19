I sought India’s help for stability in Bangladesh: Momen

Explaining what he wanted to say at a programme in Chattogram on Thursday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said he told the Indian government that Prime Minister Hasina's government is pledge-bound to ensure stability in the country, so he sought India's help in this regard.

Replying to a question of journalists, the foreign minister said he referred to what the Assam chief minister told him. "After going to India, I said the Assam chief minister thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her zero-tolerance to terrorism."

He said there are no terrorist activities in Assam and its surrounding areas and they are witnessing continuous development and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts were credited.

"I conveyed to the Indian government that your chief minister said there is stability as Sheikh Hasina is there. It benefits both sides," Momen said.

Earlier, he offered munajat and paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara.

He also said stability in political and state affairs is very important for a country, adding, "We do not want any kind of instability."

Momen said he conveyed that there are some wicked people in both the countries who make provocative remarks to turn minor things into big ones.

"Both the governments have a responsibility to stop this. If we can do that, there will be communal harmony and there will be no uncertainty," he said.

If Sheikh Hasina remains in power, Bangladesh gets stability and the development journey remains uninterrupted when there is stability, he noted.

On Thursday, Momen said he requested the Indian government to do whatever is necessary to help Bangladesh maintain stability and harmony.

"When I went to New Delhi, I told the Indian government that Sheikh Hasina must be sustained. Bangladesh will continue to march towards development and will truly become a country free of communalism under her leadership," he said.

Earlier, the foreign minister faced flak for his comment that people in Bangladesh are in heaven compared to those in other countries amid the global recession.

Momen also came under fire as in an interview with the Indian weekly "The Week" published on 31 May 2020, he said the India-Bangladesh relationship was "like that between a husband and a wife".

Momen's career at a glance

AK Abdul Momen, younger brother of former finance minister AMA Muhith, was elected member of parliament from Sylhet-1 in the 11th general election. Momen clinched an easy win and was appointed as the foreign minister.

Momen holds a PhD in economics as well as a master in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston.

He has also a master in public administration, public policy and international economics from Harvard University, and an LLB, MA in development economics and BA (Honours) from the University of Dhaka.

He served as president of the Unicef Executive Board at the international level in 2010. He was vice-president and acting president of the 67th United Nations General Assembly.

Momen was also president of the United Nations High-Level Committee on South-South Cooperation in 2014.

He served as permanent representative and ambassador of Bangladesh to the UN from 2009 to 2014.