I like most the smile of the people after they get a home: PM

Dream of owning a home of 32,904 more homeless and landless families has come into reality as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday handed over houses to them at government expenses, raising the total beneficiaries' number to 150,233 under Ashrayan-2 Project.

The prime minister said, "I like most the smile of the people after they get a home."

The premier virtually distributed the deeds and keys of the newly constructed tin-shed semi-pucca houses on two decimals of land to the beneficiaries under the third phase of Ashrayan-2 Project as her gift ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

She joined the programme virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The prime minister said, "Land and houses were handed over to 32,409 homeless and landless families under Ashrayan-2 Project today. I am giving those as the gift of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr."

She said her government has rehabilitated the landless and homeless families in phases as part of the Mujib Borsho programme.

"None will remain homeless, landless and without address in Bangladesh. We are working to implement that target," she said.

The premier said Bede (river-gypsy), third gender, tea worker, leprosy patients, differently-abled persons irrespective of all classes of under-privileged people were brought under the housing project to give them a beautiful life.

She urged all especially the Awami League leaders and activists to stand beside the distressed people being imbued with the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he wanted to bring smiles on the people's faces by giving them an improved and beautiful life.

The prime minister also exchanged views with some beneficiaries and other stakeholders connecting to four places of the four districts.

The four places are: Poradia Balia Ashrayan Project under Nagarkanda Upazila in Faridpur district, Khajurtola Ashrayan Project under Barguna Sadar Upazila in Barguna district, Khokshabari Ashrayan Project under Sirajganj Sadar Upazila in Sirajganj district and Hajigaon Ashrayan Project under Anwara Upazila in Chattogram district.

So far, 150,233 houses were handed over in three phases under the Ashrayan-2 Project as part of the government pledge to bring every landless and homeless people across the country under housing facilities in the Mujib Borsho.

On 23 January 2021, 63,999 homeless and landless families received houses under the first phase while 53,330 families got a roof over their heads under second phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project on 20 June last year.

The government has set to distribute 65,674 more houses among the landless and homeless people across the country under the third phase of the Ashrayan-2 Project.

Of those, the premier has already handed over 32,904 houses today.

The houses were constructed in 492 upazilas across the country.

According to the project details, so far 1,17,329 houses were constructed under first and second phases of the project