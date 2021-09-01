I am not breaking down: Pori Moni

Bangladesh

Habibullah Siddique
01 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

I am not breaking down: Pori Moni

Pori Moni also complained about constant visits to her rented flat by law enforcement agencies and media personnel, which made others in the building uncomfortable

Habibullah Siddique
01 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:32 pm
I am not breaking down: Pori Moni

Actor Samsunnahar Smriti, alias Pori Moni, said her 27 days in custody felt like a long nightmare.

The nightmare began from the raid on her Banani residence by the Rapid Action Battalion on 4 August. "I woke up to the ransacking of my house. Then the nightmare began and continued for 27 days.

 "I want to think of it as a nightmare only. I have no one who will sympathise with me. There's no one to tell me to stand up and not break down. I'm not breaking down, so I don't have to stand up," said Pori Moni in a telephonic interview with The Business Standard on Wednesday after she had been released on bail in a narcotic case. 

She said the troublesome days had helped her identify the two-faced snakes in her life. 

"I do not care who says what about me. I will care only when people who know me will say bad things about me."

Pori Moni also complained about constant visits to her rented flat by law enforcement agencies and media personnel, which made others in the building uncomfortable. 

Her landlord asked her to vacate the flat.

"Not everyone is accustomed to seeing a camera in front of their faces every day. Shoving cameras at the faces of people creates public discomfort. I would have felt the same had I been in their shoes."

Referring to her fans, she said love comes from respect and it does not fade away so easily.

"I didn't become Pori Moni overnight. I have had a long journey and those who have been with me have known me closely. You will not be able to erase Pori Moni from their minds so easily. You will not be able to label me as a convict just like that.

"My thoughts revolve around them [fans and well-wishers]. My work is dedicated to them. I don't want to think about anything else."

Pori Moni said she would talk to film directors after settling in.

"As soon as I can step out and in front of a camera, I will feel alive again."

Top News / Law & order

Pori Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

7h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

7h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

7h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks