Husband confesses to killing actor Raima: Police 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
18 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 06:11 pm

Raima Islam Shimu. Photo: Collected
Raima Islam Shimu. Photo: Collected

Sakhawat Ali Nobel, husband of actor Raima Islam Shimu, has confessed to killing his wife over a family feud, police said today.

"Nobel confessed the crime in the primary interrogation," said Dhaka District Superintendent of Police (SP) Maruf Hossain Sarder at the District SP office.

Nobel and his driver were arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and was later handed over to the police on Monday after they visited Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (Mitford Hospital) morgue. 

Shimu had gone missing on Sunday after leaving her home in Dhanmondi's Kalabagan. A general diary (GD) was lodged by her family at Kalabagan police station in this regard that night.

Police recovered her body a sack from Keraniganj's Hazratpur Bridge area on Monday morning. She was sent to Mitford Hospital morgue where Raima's brother identified her. 

Commenting on the matter, Raima's brother, Shahidul Islam Khokon, told reporters that Nobel often beat her sister. 

Raima Islam Shimu made her film debut in 1998 with Kazi Hayat's film, Bartaman. 

She appeared in 25 films directed by Delwar Jahan Jhantu, Chashi Nazrul Islam, Sharif Uddin Khan Dipu and several others. She co-starred with actor Riaz, Shakib Khan and Amit Hasan.

In addition to movies, she acted in and produced a number of TV dramas. 

Raima was an associate member of the Bangladesh Cholochitro Shilpi Samiti.

