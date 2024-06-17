Hundreds of thousands offer Eid prayers at Sholakia Eidgah

The country’s largest congregation at Sholakia Eidgah ground in Kishoreganj on 29 June, 2023. Photo: TBS

The country's largest congregation of Eid-ul-Adha was held on the historic Sholakia Eidgah ground in Kishoreganj at 9am today (17 June) with hundreds of thousands of Muslims offering prayers.

It was the 197th Eid congregation at the ground.

Maolana Hifzur Rahman Khan, khatib of Kishoreganj Markaz Mosque, led the prayers.

A special munajat was offered seeking blessings for peace and prosperity for the people of the country and as well the whole Muslim Ummah.

People from various regions arrived at the ground early in the morning to take part in the Eid congregation.

Two special trains, one from Mymensingh and the other from Kishoreganj's Bhairab upazila, were arranged for the convenience of the devotees.

This year, a three-tier security measure was put in place to ensure the foolproof security of the Sholakia Eid congregation.

Two platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh Police, along with a large number of police and Rapid Action Battalion, were deployed on the ground, said Kishoreganj Police Superintendent Mohammad Rasel Sheikh.

As part of the security measures, the Eidgah and its adjacent areas were monitored from watchtowers. There was CCTV and drone surveillance as well.

Earlier, on 7 July 2016, four people, including two policemen, were killed, and many others were injured in a militant attack near the Sholakia Eidgah.