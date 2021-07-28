Hundreds suffer as low-lying areas in Bagerhat submerged in rain water

The low-lying areas of Bagerhat have been inundated by incessant rainfall caused by depression over the Bay of Bengal and high tide affected by the full moon triggering flood.

As a result, thousands of people have been marooned in the coastal district with low income people caught in the crunch.

The highest rainfall of 240mm was recorded in Sharankhola upazila.

"The district has recorded an average rainfall of 93.66mm in the last 24 hours," said Md Shafiqul Islam, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of Bagerhat.

"Rainwater has submerged the seedbeds of Aus and Aman paddy," he said, adding that the crops will be heavily damaged if rainfall continues at this rate.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department has warned about huge damage to the seasonal vegetables.

On the other hand, water level in the Sundarbans has risen by three to three and a half feet due to the full moon tide.

Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center Officer-in-Charge Azad Kabir, said that there was one to one and a half feet of water on the road of the breeding center area, however, the water has started to go down since morning.

Various areas of the district including Bagerhat Sadar municipality have inundated affecting the roads and destroying shrimp and fish cultivation enclosures.

Photo: TBS

Besides,the water level of all rivers including Baleshwar in Sharankhola, Panguchi in Morrelganj, Pashur in Mongla, Bhairab and Daratana in Bagerhat has increased by two to three feet above the normal tide.

Sohrab Hossain Ratan of Harikhali Majhidanga Asrayan Project area said that it is not just rain that floods the area, tides do the same every time water level increases.

"We need effective initiatives to prevent waterlogging permanently, otherwise our misery will never end," he added.

Zahidur Rahman, a fish farmer from Barashia Beel in Chitalmari Upazila, said, "Just a few days ago cyclone Yaas flooded our area for which we had to bear a big financial damage. We will be left with nothing if we happen to lose our fish enclosure again."