Hundreds gather in Kashimpur as Pori enters lock-up

Actress Pori Moni was taken to Kashimpur jail following denial of her bail plea by a Dhaka court on Friday.

"She has been placed in the women section of the jail with other accused," Abdul Jalil, jail superintendent (acting) of Kashimpur Central Women's Jail told UNB.

Hundreds of curious people started flocking to the main gate of Kashimpur Jail in the afternoon to steal a glance of the actress.

Their presence got so overwhelming that additional police were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control .

A prison van carrying the talk of the town entered the jail premise at around 6:55 pm, reported our correspondent.

Many were disappointed for not being able to see the actress despite waiting for hours.

A Dhaka court on Friday sent actress Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu to jail turning down their bail pleas.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dhiman Chandra Mandal passed bail rejection order after hearing both sides.

After two rounds of remand, Pori Moni and Dipu were produced before the court on Friday noon in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Inspector of The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Golam Mostafa placed an appeal before the court for sending them to jail.

According to the appeal, Pori Moni gave some important information about the case during the interrogation when they were on remand. They are being scrutinized in the interest of investigating the case.

"There's ample evidence of her involvement in the allegations in the case. The investigation is going on," said CID inspector Golam Mostafa.

Mojibur Rahman, Nilanjana Rifat Surovi and other lawyers appealed for bail on behalf of Pori Moni which was denied by the court.

In this regard, inspector Golam Mostafa said, "It's absolutely necessary to keep Pori Moni in jail until the investigation of the case is completed. If the accused is released on bail, the investigation into the case may be hampered. There is even the possibility of absconding."